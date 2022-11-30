Dr. John Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Morgan, MD
Dr. John Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Va Med Center
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Augusta University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant Doctor
About Dr. John Morgan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1023127024
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Dementia, Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
