Dr. John Moriarty, MD

Interventional Radiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Moriarty, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Moriarty works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2020
    As a UCLA alum, I found Dr. Moriarty for my boyfriend who had blood clots and had been in intensive care a month at a local OC hospital following knee surgery. After this small hospital almost killed him and he had blood clots twice and doctors there had not resolved anything, I scheduled him to see Dr. Moriarty. You cannot believe how sick this man was. One month in ICU and 40 lb weight loss. Other docs said swelling was normal and blood clots would go away eventually. Wrong. He just got sicker. I remembered my brother in law said to stay out of local hospitals for serious surgeries. Go to RESEARCH hospitals!!!! I found this Dr. at UCLA that is a miracle in itself. We saw Dr Moriarty and It wasn’t a minute too soon. This wonderful doctor saved his life. His state of the art technology, bedside manner, experience and talent cannot be described. He is an angel for sure. There are not enough stars for this doctor. I am forever grateful to this man for saving my boyfriends life. Thank you
    Gina Polny — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Moriarty, MD
    About Dr. John Moriarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609009125
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Moriarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moriarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moriarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moriarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moriarty works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moriarty’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moriarty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moriarty.

