Overview

Dr. John Moriarty, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Moriarty works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.