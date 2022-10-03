Dr. Morley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Morley, MD
Overview of Dr. John Morley, MD
Dr. John Morley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Dr. Morley works at
Dr. Morley's Office Locations
Savannah Rheumatology Associates PC5354 Reynolds St Ste 214, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 692-0609
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Do. Morley has treated me for Rheumatoid Arthritis for 13 years. He diagnosed it from the start and got it under control when I was in severe pain. He has always been very responsive when I need help. He is thorough and takes the time he needs to property treat you. He is an Excellent specialist!
About Dr. John Morley, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1851353387
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morley has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Morley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morley, there are benefits to both methods.