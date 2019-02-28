Dr. John Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. John Morris, MD
Dr. John Morris, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
- 1 1805 Moriah Woods Blvd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 685-3192
Satellite Wellbound of Memphis780 Truse Pkwy Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morris is one of the best doctors. My husband was in the hospital for 6 months in acute Renal failure along with many other issues. Dr. Morris was able to keep a watchful eye out and help in more ways than I can mention. Without Dr. Morris as a key member of his team of professionals I have no doubt my husband would not have made it. I am so thankful for him and his staff
About Dr. John Morris, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235185315
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Univ of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
