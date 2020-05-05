Overview of Dr. John Morris, DO

Dr. John Morris, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Sheridan Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Morris works at Mercy Hlth Grand River Vsc Sgy in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Byron Center, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.