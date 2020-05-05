Dr. John Morris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morris, DO
Overview of Dr. John Morris, DO
Dr. John Morris, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Sheridan Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Mercy Health Physician Partners Vascular Surgery310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-7850Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5170Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 2373 64th St SW Ste 1304, Byron Center, MI 49315 Directions (616) 685-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Sheridan Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
1 year ago my husband went into emergency and thankfully Dr. Morris was there. He was rushed into emergency surgery and we feared he would lose his leg. Dr. Morris saved his leg and gave us wonderful follow up care and emotional support.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1982819611
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
