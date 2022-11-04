Dr. John Morrison III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morrison III, MD
Dr. John Morrison III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Morrison III works at
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Wesley Chapel2700 Healing Way Ste 100, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 994-0611
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
We were so fortunate to have found Dr. Morrison after relocating to Florida last year. He is the first family doctor I've met who takes time to learn a little about his patients on a personal level in order to tailor care to each individual. Dr. Morrison is very knowledgable about many aspects of body systems, nutrition, and provides good advice in a friendly way. We have found he is an incredible supporter and effectively functions as a quarterback to make sure patients get the help they need from within the larger Advent system. I highly recommend Dr. Morrison as a trustworthy and skilled doctor.
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Harvard Medical School
- Louisiana State University
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Family Practice
Dr. Morrison III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison III works at
Dr. Morrison III speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.