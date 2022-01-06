See All Neurosurgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. John Morrison, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Morrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. 

Dr. Morrison works at Morrison Clinic in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delray Beach
    4675 Linton Blvd Ste 200A, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 284-8455
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subdural Hemorrhage
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subdural Hemorrhage
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr. Morrison was knowledgeable, caring, and a great listener. He explained to me what was the best treatment option & his reasoning. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for actual help with a nerve, brain or spine issue.
    — Jan 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Morrison, MD
    About Dr. John Morrison, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447489620
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrison works at Morrison Clinic in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morrison’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

