Dr. John Morrow, MD
Overview of Dr. John Morrow, MD
Dr. John Morrow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Morrow's Office Locations
John S Morrow MD P A1201 5th Ave N Ste 304, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 820-7708
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I began to have recurrent sinus infections, soar throat, lockjaw and other symptoms I went to see Dr. Morrow. I explained my symptoms to him and before he even looked into my mouth he knew what my diagnosis was. So he scheduled a biopsy right away and of course he was right, I had tongue and tonsil cancer. I am here today, 5 years later, because of this wonderful Dr. I hope he never retires because I don't think I can trust anyone as much with my health as I do him. Thank you Dr. Morrow.
About Dr. John Morrow, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265456461
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrow has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.
