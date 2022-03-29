Overview

Dr. John Morton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Morton works at Affiliates in Gastroenterology P A in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.