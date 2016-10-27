Dr. John Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morton, MD
Overview
Dr. John Morton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They completed their fellowship with U of NC
Dr. Morton works at
Locations
-
1
Yale Bariatric Surgery20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-6237
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morton?
He is a highly skilled surgeon who knows what he is doing. He just performed surgery for a hiatal hernia and I could not be happier with the outcome. No pain after only one day out and am thankful to have had him as my doctor.
About Dr. John Morton, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1972638054
Education & Certifications
- U of NC
- Swedish Med Ctr
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.