Dr. John Moses, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (9)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Moses, MD

Dr. John Moses, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.

Dr. Moses works at John L Moses, MD in Burleson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moses' Office Locations

    Huguley Medical Association
    1797 S Freeway Ste 203, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 568-1004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Immunization Administration

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2018
    I love Dr. Moses! His office staff do not like to make appointments. It took 3 days of arguing with them to get in.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Moses, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588684583
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

