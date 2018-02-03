Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Moses, MD
Overview of Dr. John Moses, MD
Dr. John Moses, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Moses' Office Locations
Huguley Medical Association1797 S Freeway Ste 203, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 568-1004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Moses! His office staff do not like to make appointments. It took 3 days of arguing with them to get in.
About Dr. John Moses, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.