Dr. John Moss, DO
Overview of Dr. John Moss, DO
Dr. John Moss, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss' Office Locations
- 1 8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 343-9977
Surgical Specialists of Southwest Florida6821 Palisades Park Ct Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moss was my surgeon for my OLIF spinal fusion surgery. Dr. Moss did the vascular part of the surgery and explained the entire process in great detail. Dr. Moss and his staff were excellent and I would highly recommend him for your general surgery. Thanks!! Joe M
About Dr. John Moss, DO
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
