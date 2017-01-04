Dr. John Mostafa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mostafa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Mostafa's Office Locations
Brick Foot & Ankle Center, Pc.292 Herbertsville Rd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-8989Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice etiquette,very skillful,knows what he is doing ,very kind and compassionate.
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School,
- Mount Auburn Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Temple School of Podiatric Medicine
- Seton Hall University, School Of Health and Medical Sciences, New Jersey
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
