Dr. John Mostafa, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Brick, NJ
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Mostafa, DPM

Dr. John Mostafa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Mostafa works at Brick Foot & Ankle Center, PC. in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mostafa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brick Foot & Ankle Center, Pc.
    292 Herbertsville Rd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-8989
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2017
    Very nice etiquette,very skillful,knows what he is doing ,very kind and compassionate.
    Vmkalia in Hillsborough, NJ — Jan 04, 2017
    About Dr. John Mostafa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598058554
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School,
    Residency
    • Mount Auburn Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Temple School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Seton Hall University, School Of Health and Medical Sciences, New Jersey
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mostafa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mostafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mostafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mostafa works at Brick Foot & Ankle Center, PC. in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mostafa’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostafa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostafa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

