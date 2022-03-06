Overview of Dr. John Motta, MD

Dr. John Motta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Motta works at Baptist Health Vascular Surgery | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.