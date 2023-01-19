Dr. John Motto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Motto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Motto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dynamic Health Solutions LLC169A Medical Cir, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 454-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Been patient 20+years. So understanding and never too busy to listen! 5star!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1235114737
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Dr. Motto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Motto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Motto has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Motto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.