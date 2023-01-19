See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Columbia, SC
Dr. John Motto, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Motto, MD

Dr. John Motto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Motto works at Dynamic Health Solutions LLC in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Motto's Office Locations

    Dynamic Health Solutions LLC
    169 Medical Cir, West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 454-1661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Been patient 20+years. So understanding and never too busy to listen! 5star!
    Jeanette Craps — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. John Motto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235114737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Motto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Motto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Motto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Motto works at Dynamic Health Solutions LLC in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Motto’s profile.

    Dr. Motto has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Motto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

