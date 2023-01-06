Dr. John Moy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Moy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Moy, MD
Dr. John Moy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Moy works at
Dr. Moy's Office Locations
Eye Specialists of Illinois444 N Northwest Hwy Ste 360, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 823-2127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As my previous ophthalmologist retired, he highly recommended Dr. Moy for my continued eye care. I had my initial visit with Dr. Moy on January 4th and I can attest that he is highly knowledgeable, informative, congenial and extremely thorough in his examination. I do not recall such a thorough eye exam from my prior ophthalmologists nor such a complete explanation of his findings. His staff was very courteous and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Moy for your eye care!
About Dr. John Moy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moy works at
Dr. Moy has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Floaters and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.
