Overview of Dr. John Mueller, MD

Dr. John Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Mueller works at UNIVERSITY PEDIATRICS in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.