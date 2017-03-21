Overview of Dr. John Mulhall, MD

Dr. John Mulhall, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mulhall works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.