Dr. John Mulholland, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mulholland, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Locations
Bryn Mawr Skin & Cancer Institute3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (610) 525-5028
- 2 919 Conestoga Rd Ste 106, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-5028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience seeing Dr. Mulholland. It took some time to get an appt with him but was worth the wait.
About Dr. John Mulholland, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1912901802
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulholland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulholland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulholland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulholland speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulholland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulholland.
