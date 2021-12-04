Overview of Dr. John Mullen, MD

Dr. John Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Mullen works at New Milford Podiatry LLC in New Milford, CT with other offices in Sharon, CT, Brookfield, CT and Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.