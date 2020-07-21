Dr. John Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mullins, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mullins, MD
Dr. John Mullins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins' Office Locations
J Dewayne Colquitt MD LLC35 Collier Rd NW Ste 675, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-9255
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mullins is a true artist! Dr. Mullins and his whole office provides the best patient care in the industry and provide you with accurate expectations for the whole process from pre op to final results. He has done multiple surgeries on me and has always given me stellar results, well beyond my expectations! The latest procedure that he did for me was a rhinoplasty to correct a previous rhinoplasty from several years prior by a different surgeon. He corrected the structural and breathing issues that I had from the prior rhinoplasty and refined the tip and bridge of my nose to provide a better shape and more youthful appearance! I could not be any happier with my results!
About Dr. John Mullins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Emory University|Piedmont Hospital
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.