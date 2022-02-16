Dr. John Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Murphy, MD
Dr. John Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.
Peter E. Palacio M.d. PC2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 220, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 323-6198
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He is very kind, Patient and explains things well. He is very thorough.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
