Overview of Dr. John Murphy, MD

Dr. John Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.



Dr. Murphy works at Peter E. Palacio M.d. PC in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.