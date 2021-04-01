Dr. John Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. John Murray, MD
Dr. John Murray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
-
1
John S Murray, MD2911 Medical Arts St Ste 18, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4495
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBMS
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Thrivent Financial
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
I have been a patient of Dr. Murray for many years. He is an extremely competent, compassionate and knowledgeable physician. He is very personable; has a good sense of humor and readily accessible. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. John Murray, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1831106509
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.