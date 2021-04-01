See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. John Murray, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Murray, MD

Dr. John Murray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Murray works at John S Murray, MD in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John S Murray, MD
    2911 Medical Arts St Ste 18, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Prostatitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Wellness Examination
Prostatitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBMS
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Thrivent Financial
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 01, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Murray for many years. He is an extremely competent, compassionate and knowledgeable physician. He is very personable; has a good sense of humor and readily accessible. I would highly recommend.
    Jim Echols — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Murray, MD
    About Dr. John Murray, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1831106509
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

