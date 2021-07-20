Overview of Dr. John Muthu, MD

Dr. John Muthu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.