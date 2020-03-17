See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. John Naiman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Naiman, MD

Dr. John Naiman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Naiman works at ORTHOPEDICS REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naiman's Office Locations

    Kenneth R. Lippman MD PA
    7850 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 282-4848

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Good, I been seeing him for 6 years after a stroke and breast cancer. I had problems with high blood pressure no other Doctor could find the right meds to keep it down Dr Neiman found the prefect meds. I am doing fine
    About Dr. John Naiman, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1174501381
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
