Overview of Dr. John Naiman, MD

Dr. John Naiman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Naiman works at ORTHOPEDICS REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.