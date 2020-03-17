Dr. John Naiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Naiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Naiman, MD
Dr. John Naiman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Naiman works at
Dr. Naiman's Office Locations
Kenneth R. Lippman MD PA7850 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 282-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naiman?
Good, I been seeing him for 6 years after a stroke and breast cancer. I had problems with high blood pressure no other Doctor could find the right meds to keep it down Dr Neiman found the prefect meds. I am doing fine
About Dr. John Naiman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1174501381
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naiman works at
Dr. Naiman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naiman speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Naiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.