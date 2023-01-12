Dr. John Nairn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nairn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nairn, MD
Overview of Dr. John Nairn, MD
Dr. John Nairn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Nairn works at
Dr. Nairn's Office Locations
-
1
Associates In Ophthalmology2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-3344
-
2
Associates In Ophthalmology97 Delaware Ave Ste 102, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-4250
-
3
Aio9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 211, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 653-3080
-
4
AIO Greensburg2000 Tower Way # 2031, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-5834
-
5
Associates In Ophthalmology120 Hollywood Dr Ste 103, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 282-9547
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nairn?
I was worried that he didn't give me drops for glaucoma nut turns out he was right, I didn't have it.
About Dr. John Nairn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528064912
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Francis Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nairn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nairn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nairn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nairn works at
Dr. Nairn has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nairn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Nairn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nairn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nairn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nairn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.