Dr. John Naitoh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Naitoh, MD
Dr. John Naitoh, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Naitoh works at
Dr. Naitoh's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 660-1816
Louis J Levy Jr MD8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 250, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 828-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 440, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 453-5944
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-4558
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr. Naitoh for over 15 years! He is Excellent! Very kind and caring! His staff is Wonderful!
About Dr. John Naitoh, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1629010509
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naitoh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naitoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naitoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naitoh has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naitoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naitoh speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Naitoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naitoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naitoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naitoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.