Overview

Dr. John Nardandrea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Nardandrea works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St. in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.