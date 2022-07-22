Dr. John Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Nassar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Nassar works at
Locations
John A Nassar MD PC8205 N Via De Negocio, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 451-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I met Dr.Nassar , I was so surprised when he suggested PRP For my tendon damage . He was so honest and didn’t just want to do surgery without trying this alternative first . He is very progressive and after 6 months , my ankle is just like new .
About Dr. John Nassar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Institute Bone and Joint Disorders
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassar works at
Dr. Nassar has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.