Overview of Dr. John Nassif, MD

Dr. John Nassif, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Nassif works at All Saints Eye Center in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.