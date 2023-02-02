Dr. Naus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Naus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Naus, MD
Dr. John Naus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colleyville, TX.
Dr. Naus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Naus' Office Locations
-
1
John Naus M.D., P.A.5017 Heritage Ave Ste 102, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 545-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naus?
Lovely experience! He is a friendly guy and Magy is very easy to talk to, friendly, and personable! Medication refills taking too long (as noted in other reviews) is really only up to the patient as they do advise you do sent in a refill request in advance of when you need your medication.
About Dr. John Naus, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932328291
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naus works at
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Naus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.