Dr. John Nees, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Lauderhill, FL
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Nees, MD

Dr. John Nees, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.

Dr. Nees works at Strax Rejuvination and Asthetics in Lauderhill, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nees' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strax Rejuventaion
    4300 N University Dr Ste A202, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 742-3500
  2. 2
    Strax Rejuvination and Asthetics
    950 Glades Rd Ste 5, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-1100
  3. 3
    Peter C Somers MD
    400 W 41st St Ste 512, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Dr nees is the greatest master in creating curves, i did my bbl in 2017 of march and I'm still thickkkk??????????????????????????
    Maritza Marquez — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. John Nees, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1437126836
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Meml University Miami
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Cornell
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Nees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

