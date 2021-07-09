Dr. John Nehme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nehme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nehme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Nehme, MD
Dr. John Nehme, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Nehme works at
Dr. Nehme's Office Locations
David Nehme MD PA528 SE Osceola St Fl 3, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 781-9922
David Nehme MD PA1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste D18, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 781-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Overall, my experience was good…second bout with kidney stones that required surgical intervention. Different doctor the first time….horrible experience from beginning to end. Dr Nehme very qualified and knowledgeable, stent removal was a breeze compared to first time. Wait time was long for office procedure. My only negative is communication…he is a man of few words.
About Dr. John Nehme, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Urology
