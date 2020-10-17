Dr. John Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Nelson, MD
Dr. John Nelson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2100, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-7514
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Doctors.
About Dr. John Nelson, MD
- Hematology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1790748192
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.