Overview of Dr. John Nelson, MD

Dr. John Nelson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.