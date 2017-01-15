Dr. Nevulis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Nevulis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Nevulis, MD
Dr. John Nevulis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Nevulis' Office Locations
Norristown Orthopaedic Associates Inc.1308 Dekalb St, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 279-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Doctor and explains everything so you understand. He spends time with you and truly cares. I would and have recommended him to friends and family.
About Dr. John Nevulis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nevulis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevulis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevulis.
