Overview of Dr. John Niffenegger, MD

Dr. John Niffenegger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Niffenegger works at Kennar and Van Winkle MDs, PA in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.