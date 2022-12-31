Dr. John Niffenegger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niffenegger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Niffenegger, MD
Overview of Dr. John Niffenegger, MD
Dr. John Niffenegger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Niffenegger works at
Dr. Niffenegger's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates Of Sarasota3920 Bee Bldg Rdg Rd Ste E, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 924-0303
-
2
Retina Associates of Sarasota3280 Tamiami Trl Ste 41, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 743-3937
-
3
Retina Associates1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 412-0303Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Retina Associates Of Sarasota3920 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 924-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niffenegger?
Dr Niff, is the forth Doc I have "seen" in three states the past decade. Science, has given them many tools for their use. Dr Niff, knows Best, which to use, how often and how much. It is not a stretch to say, he is The Master of his specialty. Go SEE him!
About Dr. John Niffenegger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518910280
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary|University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niffenegger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niffenegger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niffenegger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niffenegger works at
Dr. Niffenegger has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niffenegger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niffenegger speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Niffenegger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niffenegger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niffenegger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niffenegger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.