Dr. John Nino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austell, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Nino works at Wellstar Ear Nose & Throat in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA and Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.