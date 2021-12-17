Dr. John Nitsche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitsche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nitsche, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Nitsche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Metairie Office4228 Houma Blvd Ste 600B, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-2191
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nitsche has been treating me for many years and has had my Arthritis in control since the first time I saw him. He and his staff put their patients first . He is patient, kind and always took his time with me. I wish him the best in his retirement and I will miss him as my doctor/friend.
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1053311530
- Rush Med Coll-St Lukes Presby|Rush University Medical Center|Scripps Clin/R&H Fdn
- Tulane Med Sch|Tulane Med School
- Tulane Med School
- Hahnemann University
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Nitsche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitsche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nitsche has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitsche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitsche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitsche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitsche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitsche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.