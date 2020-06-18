Dr. John Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nixon, MD
Overview
Dr. John Nixon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of Manchester, England and is affiliated with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (800) 762-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to listen and to assess the complete picture.
About Dr. John Nixon, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841305109
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
- City Hospital, Worcester, Massachusetts
- University Of Manchester, England
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nixon has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.
