Dr. John Noack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Noack, MD
Overview of Dr. John Noack, MD
Dr. John Noack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Noack works at
Dr. Noack's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Foot & Ankle Restrtn8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-7175
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noack?
Outstanding. A doctor's doctor. Pleasant efficient staff. Deep knowledge of area, reasonable practical suggestions provided in my best interest. Highly recommend
About Dr. John Noack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326058835
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noack works at
Dr. Noack has seen patients for Joint Pain, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Noack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.