Overview of Dr. John Noble, MD

Dr. John Noble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Noble works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.