Dr. John P Nolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Lower Bucks Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nolan works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ and Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.