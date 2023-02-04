Dr. John P Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John P Nolan, MD
Overview of Dr. John P Nolan, MD
Dr. John P Nolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Lower Bucks Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Nolan's Office Locations
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Lawrenceville2A Princess Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Hamilton2501 Kuser Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08691 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was well treated by Dr. Nolan and his whole staff, especially therapist Tricia Witterkind. During my post surgery, Ms. Tricia, assisted me in performing basic movements on the surgical knee. They took care of me from the start of surgery till the end of the surgery. Prior to my knee surgery, Dr. Nolan's team made me feel comfortable and settle to go through the surgery.
About Dr. John P Nolan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417953258
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennslyvania
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.