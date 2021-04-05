Dr. John Nolan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nolan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Nolan, DO
Dr. John Nolan, DO is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Rehabilitation, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Nolan works at
Dr. Nolan's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 470-9029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nolan?
Dr Nolan is amazing. He listened to everything I had to say and he is doing his best to work with my insurance company to get the testing done I need. I couldn't have asked for a better orthopedic.
About Dr. John Nolan, DO
- Rehabilitation
- 64 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932142031
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.