Dr. John Noles, MD
Overview of Dr. John Noles, MD
Dr. John Noles, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Noles works at
Dr. Noles' Office Locations
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Noles is All about taking care of his patients. He truly cares about us. He has excellent “bedside manner”. He is courteous thorough caring and trust worthy. He is genuine!
About Dr. John Noles, MD
- Pain Management
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1417937012
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noles works at
Dr. Noles has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Noles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noles.
