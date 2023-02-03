Overview of Dr. John Noles, MD

Dr. John Noles, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Noles works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.