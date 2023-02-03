See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. John Noles, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Noles, MD

Dr. John Noles, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Noles works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Noles' Office Locations

    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr Noles is All about taking care of his patients. He truly cares about us. He has excellent “bedside manner”. He is courteous thorough caring and trust worthy. He is genuine!
    Gloria Johnson — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. John Noles, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417937012
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Noles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noles has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Noles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

