Dr. John Nora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nora works at Sarasota Surgical Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Abscess and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.