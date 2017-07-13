Overview of Dr. John Nordlund, MD

Dr. John Nordlund, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nordlund works at Retina & Glaucoma Associates in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.