Dr. John Norris, MD
Dr. John Norris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Pinellas Arrhythmia Associates516 Lakeview Rd, Largo, FL 33756 Directions (727) 382-5773
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
I first met Dr John Norris when I was trying to control my afib around 2002. He continued to keep me functional until around 2008 when my afib could no longer be controlled by my meds. During that time he had to reset set my heart on several occasions successfully. In 2008, he successfully preformed an abalation. The abalation had my heart in rhythm until late 2021. In late 2021, I started to go out of rhythm. He successfully reset my heart on several occasion. The time that the reset worked continued to get shorter and shorter. In late 2022, he performed my second abalation and it appears to be working. I am almost 82 years old due to DR Norris's efforts. I recommend him as highly as I can. If you have questions, contact me. Jim Rustin
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University School Of Medicine|Penn State University-Hershey Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Reading Hospital|Reading Hospital and Medical Center
- Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.