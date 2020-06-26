See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brentwood, TN
Dr. John Nwofia, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Nwofia, MD

Dr. John Nwofia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brentwood, TN. 

Dr. Nwofia works at Pain and Spine Consultants in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nwofia's Office Locations

    Pain and Spine Consultants
    1805 Williamson Ct, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7622
    Pain and Spine Consultants
    210 23rd Ave N Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2186
    Pain and Spine Consultants
    1633 W Main St Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Dr Nwofia has always treated me with great respect, concern and care. He listens carefully and is always open to options and suggestions. He has a wonderful manner and is so courteous. Everyone in the office is caring and helps me with my needs, always going the “extra mile”
    CJ Dodd — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. John Nwofia, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1588777445
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Nwofia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwofia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwofia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwofia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwofia has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwofia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwofia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwofia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwofia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwofia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

