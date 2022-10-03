Dr. John Oakley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oakley, MD
Overview
Dr. John Oakley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Oakley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Main Hospital, west clinic336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
-
3
Norm Maleng Building410 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oakley?
Although the office is extremely busy, Dr. Oakley is very much worth the wait. He takes the time to work out the nuts and bolts and listen to all you have to say to come up with the best diagnosis. He was the only doctor in Washington state to see me, and I travel from Spokane. Truly a kind knowledgeable and empathetic doctor.
About Dr. John Oakley, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013023324
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oakley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oakley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oakley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oakley works at
Dr. Oakley has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oakley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.