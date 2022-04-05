Overview

Dr. John O'Brien, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. O'Brien works at BJC Medical Group at O Fallon in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.